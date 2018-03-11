Paul Casey holds off Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods to win Valspar

Here is a recap of the final round of the Valspar Championship Sunday at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.:

WINNER: A 40-something looking for his first PGA Tour victory in years prevailed Sunday at the Valspar Championship, though it wasn’t the player many expected. No, instead of Tiger Woods winning for the first time since 2013, it was 40-year-old Paul Casey picking up his second Tour title and first since 2009. (Though, Woods did make a spirited late Sunday charge to finish T-2.)

Casey made four birdies in his first seven holes and shot 6-under 65 in the final round on the Copperhead to get in the clubhouse early at 10 under. The win is also Casey’s first worldwide win since he notched his 13th European Tour title at the 2014 KLM Open.

JUST MISSED: Tiger Woods, searching for his first PGA Tour win since 2013, started the day a shot back and birdied his opening hole. He then couldn’t get anything to fall for 15 holes before sinking a 43-footer for birdie at the par-3 17th to pull within a shot. However, he made par on his last hole, missing a 38-footer for birdie on the par-4 18th, to shoot 70 and finish tied for second at 9 under. The finish is his first top-5 on Tour in 1,659 days.

Patrick Reed was 10 under entering the final hole, but left a birdie putt well short and had the ball roll back down to him. He bogeyed the last to shoot 68 and finish at 9 under. Reed was looking for his first Tour win since the 2016 Barclays.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Vintage Tiger.

SHORT SHOTS: Sergio Garcia closed in 65 to finish in solo fourth at 8 under. … First-year pro Sam Burns was at one point a shot off the lead Sunday before falling back to T-12. He narrowly missed out on securing special temporary membership but can do so next week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. … Bill Haas tied for 49th in his first start since being involved in a fatal car crash last month in Los Angeles. … Illinois senior Dylan Meyer finish T-74 in his second career Tour start.

UP NEXT: The PGA Tour heads down Interstate 4 to Arnie's Place for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.