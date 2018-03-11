PGA Tour power rankings - March 12-18

Here are the PGA Tour power rankings for the week of March 12-19, 2018:

20. Tony Finau

Faltered late to miss Valspar cut, but has been runnerup twice this season.

19. Tiger Woods

After T-2 at Valspar Championship, the comeback tour continues at Arnold Palmer Invitational, which Woods has won eight times.

18. Pat Perez

Quiet of late with just one top-20 in last three Tour starts, but still has three top-5s, including a win, this season.

17. Rafa Cabrera Bello

T-3 two weeks ago in Mexico was his fourth finish of T-11 or better on Tour this season.

16. Hideki Matsuyama

Won’t play API as left wrist/thumb issue continues to keep him out.

15. Sergio Garcia

Rides T-7 in Mexico, solo fourth in Tampa into fatherhood. (Wife, Angela, expecting first child next Sunday.)

14. Tommy Fleetwood

Englishman has gone T-14, fourth in last two Tour starts and will play API.

13. Patrick Cantlay

Shriners Open winner will return at WGC-Dell Match Play.

12. Paul Casey

Rockets back into top 20 with Valspar win, his third top-10 and sixth top-20 on Tour this season.

11. Patton Kizzire

Two-time winner on Tour this season and coming off T-12 in Mexico. Will play at Bay Hill.

10. Rickie Fowler

Enters API with T-11 in Phoenix seeming like six months ago; T-37, MC in last two Tour starts.

9. Alex Noren

Nothing worse than T-21 in five Tour starts this year entering Bay Hill.

8. Jordan Spieth

Drops after another disappointing missed cut, this time at Innisbrook, where he won in 2015.

7. Brian Harman

Leads Tour with six top-10s and five top-5s entering the API.

6. Justin Rose

Got back on track with T-5 at Valspar, his third top-8 finish of the season.

5. Phil Mickelson

Still enjoying his victory in Mexico before returning at WGC-Dell Match Play.

4. Jon Rahm

No top-10s in last four starts since opening year with runner-up at Kapalua, win in Palm Springs.

3. Jason Day

Bay Hill start will be first appearance on Tour since T-2 at Pebble Beach, win at Torrey Pines.

2. Justin Thomas

Defending Player of the Year the early favorite to repeat with two wins and a runnerup this season.

1. Dustin Johnson

Returns to defend WGC-Dell Match Play in two weeks with five top-10s, including a win, to his credit this season.