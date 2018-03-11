PHOTOS: Tiger Woods' notable victories on PGA Tour

Tiger Woods has won 79 times on the PGA Tour and he almost added win No. 80 this week at the Valspar Open. He returns to Arnie’s Place this week as the PGA Tour makes its annual stop in Orlando. That is an event he has won eight times.

Here is a look at the 42-year-old Woods’ notable victories, including all 14 majors, in photos:

1996 Las Vegas Invitational

First PGA Tour victory

1997 Masters

First Masters victory and first major title

1999 PGA Championship

First PGA victory

1999 WGC-NEC Invitational

First WGC title

2000 U.S. Open

First U.S. Open

2000 British Open

First Claret Jug

2000 PGA Championship

Second PGA title and third straight major victory

2001 Bay Hill Invitational

Career victory No. 25 and second at Bay Hill

2001 Players Championship

First Players title

2001 Masters

Second Masters win and fourth straight major win to hold all four titles at the same time

2002 Masters

Second of two straight green jackets

2002 U.S. Open

Second U.S. Open title

2005 Masters

Woods’ fourth and latest Masters win

2005 British Open

First of two straight British Open wins

2006 British Open

Third Claret Jug and first major win since death of his dad, Earl Woods

2006 Buick Open

Career PGA Tour win No. 50

2006 PGA Championship

Third PGA win

2007 PGA Championship

Fourth PGA victory

2008 U.S. Open

Third U.S. Open title and last major win to date

2013 Farmers Insurance Open

Career PGA Tour win No. 75

2013 Players Championship

Second and latest Players win

2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

79th PGA Tour victory and last win on Tour to date