PHOTOS: Tiger Woods' notable victories on PGA Tour

Tiger Woods has won 79 times on the PGA Tour and he almost added win No. 80 this week at the Valspar Open. He returns to Arnie’s Place this week as the PGA Tour makes its annual stop in Orlando. That is an event he has won eight times.
Here is a look at the 42-year-old Woods’ notable victories, including all 14 majors, in photos:
1996 Las Vegas Invitational
First PGA Tour victory
1997 Masters
First Masters victory and first major title
1999 PGA Championship
First PGA victory
1999 WGC-NEC Invitational
First WGC title
2000 U.S. Open
First U.S. Open
2000 British Open
First Claret Jug
2000 PGA Championship
Second PGA title and third straight major victory
2001 Bay Hill Invitational
Career victory No. 25 and second at Bay Hill
2001 Players Championship
First Players title
2001 Masters
Second Masters win and fourth straight major win to hold all four titles at the same time
2002 Masters
Second of two straight green jackets
2002 U.S. Open
Second U.S. Open title
2005 Masters
Woods’ fourth and latest Masters win
2005 British Open
First of two straight British Open wins
2006 British Open
Third Claret Jug and first major win since death of his dad, Earl Woods
2006 Buick Open
Career PGA Tour win No. 50
2006 PGA Championship
Third PGA win
2007 PGA Championship
Fourth PGA victory
2008 U.S. Open
Third U.S. Open title and last major win to date
2013 Farmers Insurance Open
Career PGA Tour win No. 75
2013 Players Championship
Second and latest Players win
2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
79th PGA Tour victory and last win on Tour to date
