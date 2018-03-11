Digital Edition
Scott Langley wins Web.com Bosque Mexico Championship

GREAT EXUMA, BAHAMAS- JANUARY 10: Scott Langley tees off on the 16th hole during the continuation of the second round of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals - Emerald Bay Course on January 10, 2017 in Great Exuma, Bahamas. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR) Ryan Young/PGA Tour

WHAT: Web.com Tour Bosque Mexico Championship

WHERE: El Bosque CC, Leon, Mexico

WINNER: Scott Langley

MONEY: $117,000

SCORE: 14-under 274

BUZZ: Martin Trainer turned a sponsor exemption into victory Sunday. Trainer, making his first start on the developmental tour this season, fired a final-round, 3-under 69 to secure a two-shot win over John Chin. The only blemish of the day for Trainer was a double bogey on the par-4 11th hole. He made five birdies in the final round. … The 26-year-old Trainer, a native of Marseille, France, was a standout at USC, winning the 2011 Pac-12 Championship before turning pro in 2013. He made seven Web.com Tour starts last season, making just one cut. … Chase Wright and Sebastian Munoz tied for third at 11 under.

