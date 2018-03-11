The Forecaddie: Cutting loose in the desert

Great golf outings come in all shapes and sizes, and while most of the golf world focused on Tiger Woods on the eve of the Valspar Championship last Wednesday, the Man Out Front heard that one of the wildest outings in years took place at Scottsdale National Golf Club.

After PXG hosted a kickoff event for a new family of irons that will come out soon (and a few cocktails), a spontaneous 14-some of staff players, athletes and media members decided to take the party to The Bad Little Nine, a nearly impossible par-3 course set between the two 18-hole tracks at the club. The holes range in length from about 75 to 165 yards, and legend has it that only a handful of Tour pros have ever broken par on it.

Pat Perez held court over the group that also included fellow PGA Tour winner James Hahn and LPGA Tour stars Lydia Ko, Ryann O’Toole and Alison Lee, along with Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley.

Cat calls and howls rained down on players who hit into bunkers, and zingers flew fast and furious as balls that hit the tiny greens curled from within feet of the hole to impossible lies off the putting surfaces. O’Toole, Ko and Lee more than held their own on the course and in dispensing and taking the one-liners, which made The Forecaddie dream we might someday see a few cross-tour events return to the schedule.

While Perez claimed victory after the group finished their loop, photos show it was O’Toole who was holding the cash. Gwk