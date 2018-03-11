Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods opens with birdie, co-leads on Sunday at Valspar

Tiger Woods could be a winner again Sunday.

The 42-year-old enters the final round of the Valspar Championship one off the lead after a 4-under 67. A stellar Sunday could mean his 80th PGA Tour victory, and first in five years.

We will track Woods’ entire final round shot by shot. Follow along as he seeks out that win here…

Hole No. 1: Par 5, 529 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:50 p.m. ET): A 3-wood here like Saturday, and that was a rip. It hits in the left side of the fairway and kicks into the center. Perfect start.

APPROACH SHOT (1:55 p.m. ET): That drive was 319 yards. With a 3-wood. He takes advantage. TW launches a long-iron from 222 yards about 30 feet left of the flag, and it ends up about pin-high. He'll have roughly 35 feet for eagle.

ON THE GREEN (2:02 p.m. ET): That was a 42-footer, and … it was great pace. The ball just finishes low and right and he taps in for an opening birdie. It looked like the ball hit something that might've just killed the speed enough, but whatever. He's now tied for the lead. And we are OFF AND RUNNING!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (-9 overall, T-1)

Pre-round

Yep, it’s finally here.

Here. We. Go.

Tiger is on the range! Sunday Red!

We’ll update when Tiger is on the course (tee time is 1:50 p.m. ET). For now, get your TW fix with his Round 3 highlights…

Valspar Championship Tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (1:53 p.m. ET): Patrick Reed, in Sunday Red, opens with an eagle to move to 8 under. He’s now just one back.