VIDEO: Tiger Woods makes crazy, long birdie putt to (briefly) stay alive for win at Valspar

Be honest, you screamed.

Tiger Woods struggled to make birdies almost the entire final round at the Valspar Championship. He came to the par-3 17th at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course with 12 straight pars on the card and was two shots back.

He absolutely needed to make birdie at the 17th to have any chance to win and seemed to kill those odds when his tee shot went to 43 feet 8 inches.

And then … only Tiger Freakin’ Woods could do this:

He still needed to birdie 18 to force a playoff. But regardless, what a jolt.

Woods would indeed fail to birdie 18, and he finished one shot back of winner Paul Casey with a 9-under total (good for a tie for second).

But this putt is a great reminder of what this man can do in the clutch.

Tiger Woods is back.