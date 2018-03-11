VIDEO: Tiger Woods shows off fastest swing speed on PGA Tour ... all season

The Tiger Woods comeback may accelerate Sunday, as he enters the final round of the Valspar Championship just one shot back and in contention for his first PGA Tour win in five years.

Regardless of what occurs in the final round, he’s brought the flair.

The 42-year-old has certainly surprised many with how quickly he’s progressed in his latest return. And Woods’ ability to generate massive swing speeds has played a part in that.

The 14-time major champion has essentially always been one of the longest players in golf, but with age and four back surgeries, some figured he might have lost a bit of speed – and therefore, distance – for this latest comeback.

Uh, not so. Woods was second in the field in driving distance at the Honda Classic. If that didn’t convince you this guy can still produce ridiculous swing speeds, here he is on Saturday at the par-5 14th at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course generating one that went 129.2 mph.

129.2. Really. It’s the fastest swing recorded on the PGA Tour in the 2017-18 season. This is amazing…

129.2 MPH club head speed on this drive. 😳 Fastest swing recorded on TOUR this season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/y6OtNsEsAk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2018

Yes, we’re sure this is the 42-year-old with four back surgeries. Truly remarkable.

In case you were wondering, that drive was belted 327 yards down the fairway. From there he hit the green in two with an iron and made birdie.

Things may change, but Tiger Woods using his immense strength to overpower a par 5? That’s still firmly in play in 2018.