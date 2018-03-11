Tiger Woods timeline since Woods' last PGA Tour victory

Tiger Woods’ last victory on the PGA Tour came on Aug. 4, 2013, at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. It was Woods’ 79th career Tour title.

Almost five years later, Woods is challenging for No. 80. He entered the final round of the Valspar Championship one shot back.

Here is a timeline of Woods since that 2013 victory:

August 2013: Woods falls to his knees during the final round of The Barclays, yet finishes runner-up.

September-December 2013: Woods finishes up the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and then closes his year with a T-3 finish in Turkey and runner-up finish at his Hero World Challenge.

March 2014: Woods withdraws after 12 holes of his final round at the Honda Classic, citing lower back spasms. He plays the WGC-Cadillac Championship the next week and ties for 25th.

April 2014: Woods announces he had surgery on a pinched nerve in his back and misses the Masters.

June 2014: Woods returns at the Quicken Loans National and misses the cut.

August 2014: After a 69th-place finish at the British Open a month earlier, Woods withdraws from the WGC-Bridgestone on the ninth hole of his final round, again citing a lower-back injury. Woods plays the PGA Championship the next week and misses the cut.

February 2015: After playing in the World Challenge in December and starting his year with a missed cut in Phoenix, Woods withdraws from the Farmers Insurance Open just 11 holes into his tournament. Woods famously said he withdrew because his glutes weren’t activating.

April 2015: Woods returns at the Masters and ties for 17th. Woods actually hurts his wrist after hitting a tree root during the final round. The injury isn’t serious, though, as Woods casually says he popped the bone back in.

August 2015: After playing seven more events, including three majors, since the Masters, Woods tees it up in his eighth and final event of the season, and ties for 10th at the Wyndham Championship.

September 2015: Despite a strong showing at Wyndham, Woods announces that he had a second microdiscectomy on Sept. 16 and says that he’ll be out until early 2016.

October 2015: Woods has a follow-up procedure on his back and states that there is no timetable for his return.

April 2016: Despite some hope that he’ll play, Woods misses the Masters.

September 2016: Woods serves as vice captain for the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team at Hazeltine.

October 2016: After committing to the Safeway Open, Woods withdraws three days later, saying that his game was “vulnerable.” He also announces he has withdrawn from a November start in Turkey.

December 2016: Woods plays the Hero World Challenge and finishes solo 15th.

February 2017: After a missed cut at Torrey Pines, Woods withdraws before the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic because of back spasms.

April 2017: Woods misses the Masters for the third time in four years and announces that he had a fourth back procedure, a spinal fusion.

May 2017: Woods is arrested in Jupiter, Fla., on May 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence after being found asleep behind the wheel of his car. It is later determine that alcohol was not involved but rather Woods had a reaction to prescribed medications.

July 2017: Woods announces that he completed a drug treatment program.

September 2017: Woods serves as vice captain for the U.S. Presidents Cup and helps the team to victory at Liberty National. During the week Woods says he is hitting 60-yard shots.

October 2017: Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving and enters a pretrial diversion program. He pays a $250 fine and court costs and is sentenced to a year of probation. Later that month Woods announces he will play in the Hero World Challenge.

December 2017: Woods impresses with T-9 finish at the Hero World Challenge.

January 2018: In his first official PGA Tour start since 2015, Woods ties for 23rd at the Farmers Insurance Open.

February 2018: After a missed cut at the Genesis Open, Woods continues to show signs of good health and form, finishing 12th at the Honda Classic.

March 2018: Woods announces that he’ll play the Valspar Championship for the first time, Followed by the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Masters.