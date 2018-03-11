Vijay Singh wins PGA Tour Champions Toshiba Classic

WHAT: PGA Tour Champions

Toshiba Classic

WHERE: Newport Beach Country Club

Newport Beach, Calif.

WINNER: Vijay Singh

MONEY: $270,000

SCORE: 11-under 202

BUZZ: Singh birdied the closing par 5 to lock up his second senior victory, holding off the trio of Tommy Tolles, Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott McCarron by one shot. Singh finished in 5-under 66 to overtake Pernice, the second-round leader who shot a 69 on Sunday. … McCarron was closing on Singh with birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 before a three-putt bogey on the par-3 17th stalled the charge. McCarron had a short pitch shot for eagle from behind the 18th green to force a playoff, but the shot stalled before reaching the hole. … Singh also bogeyed No. 17, going from a back bunker to a front bunker before getting up and down for his bogey. … Singh hit 81.5 percent of the greens in regulation for the week. … A 34-time PGA Tour winner and former World No. 1, the 55-year-old Singh splits his starts between the PGA Tour and the Champions. He missed the cut in three of his four PGA Tour starts this season, and he finished T-43 in his most recent Champions start at the Cologuard Classic.