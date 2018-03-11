What Tiger Woods said after Sunday's T-2 finish at Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods finished T-2 Sunday at the Valspar Championship, notching his first runner-up finish in an official PGA Tour event since the 2013 Barclays and narrowly missing out on his first victory since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Here is some of what Woods, 42, said Sunday following his T-2 performance at the Valspar:

You told us yesterday you were curious how your nerves were going to be today. How did you react?

“I felt very comfortable, actually. I didn’t feel that sharp with my iron game. I played very conservatively into the greens because I wasn’t as sharp as I was yesterday and just tried to hopefully get a couple good numbers and fire at a few flags. I kept getting the half club, just one of those days I couldn’t quite get the full club.”

Saw the magic there late on the round at the 71st hole, the long birdie putt. When you stood over that ball right there what were you thinking?

“Get the right speed, and get to the picture and get the right speed. I hit a good dying pace. Took forever for that grain to take it. It finally did.”

What do you take away from a week like this?

“Well, I think that I’ve gotten a little bit better than I was a couple weeks ago at Honda, keep getting a little bit better and sharper and today wasn’t quite as sharp as I would like to have had it but I had a good shot as winning this golf tournament. Couple putts here and there would have been a different story.”

Going to a place next week you’ve had a lot of success.

“I’m really looking forward to next week. I hadn’t played there in a couple years because of my back and I wanted to play there a couple years ago. We knew Arnold was not in very good shape. I wanted to play one last time before he moved on and unfortunately I just couldn’t play. So, nice to go back to Orlando. My kids were born there, I’ve had a lot of success. I used to live there. Good week next week.”

Tiger, can you put into words maybe some of the emotion and adrenaline today for being back with a chance to win on a Sunday and just what was that like for you even though you weren’t as sharp?

“I was just grinding and try to put myself in there. I felt like 11, maybe 12 might do it because there were so many guys stacked up there. I thought somebody might come out of the pack from 5, 6 and shoot a low one but no one really did anything except for Paul. He shot a low one. He put it on us and got it done.”