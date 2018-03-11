Winner's Bag: Paul Casey, Valspar Championship

The clubs Paul Casey used to win the 2018 Valspar Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Plus 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Plus 80 TX shaft
HYBRID: TaylorMade M3 Rescue (21 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK White 100 Hybrid shaft
IRONS: Mizuno MP-25 (4), MP-5 (5-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 TX shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 X shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
