Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Paul Casey, Valspar Championship

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Paul Casey, Valspar Championship

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Paul Casey, Valspar Championship

The clubs Paul Casey used to win the 2018 Valspar Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Plus 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Plus 80 TX shaft

HYBRID: TaylorMade M3 Rescue (21 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK White 100 Hybrid shaft

IRONS: Mizuno MP-25 (4), MP-5 (5-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 TX shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 X shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

, , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home