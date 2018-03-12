Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

AP: Woods, Els to captain 2019 Presidents Cup teams in Australia

Tiger Woods, right, and Ernie Els, of South Africa, shake hands after finishing on the 18th hole in the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2010, in Norton, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

AP: Woods, Els to captain 2019 Presidents Cup teams in Australia

Golf

AP: Woods, Els to captain 2019 Presidents Cup teams in Australia

Tiger Woods and Ernie Els will duel in the Presidents Cup again, this time as captains.

Two people involved in the Presidents Cup tell The Associated Press that Woods and Els have agreed to be captains for the 2019 matches in Melbourne. They spoke on condition of anonymity because it has not been announced.

Woods and Els are expected to be introduced as captains Tuesday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

They produced the biggest moment at the Presidents Cup in 2003 in South Africa when they were picked for a sudden-death playoff. They went three holes at Fancourt until it was too dark to continue, and captains Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player agreed the event would end in a tie.

, , , , , Golf

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home