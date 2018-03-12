Golf fans can crack open an ice-cold Arnold Palmer ... Spiked

Now that it’s officially Arnold Palmer Invitational week, we’ll remind you of one way that you can drink like a king.

Earlier this year at the Phoenix Open, MillerCoors and AriZona gave golf fans a sneak peek of their new Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half, an alcoholic take on the half-sweet tea, half-lemonade drink made famous by the late Arnold Palmer. Now, the drink is available nationwide after official debuting in late February.

The drink, made with real juice and select teas with a 5-percent alcohol by volume, is available in 24-ounce cans and a six-pack of 12-ounce slim cans. There are 220 calories per 12 ounces and no carbonation.

“We’re excited to introduce drinkers to the spiked version of the classic Arnold Palmer. It’s the perfect drink to enjoy in the backyard or on the back nine,” said Justine Stauffer, MillerCoors marketing manager for Arnold Palmer Spiked. “In creating Arnold Palmer Spiked we made sure it had the signature flavor combination of half iced tea and half lemonade that drinkers expect from the beloved original. And with that, we believe it is sure to become the new fan favorite.”

Arnold Palmer Spiked will be sold at a variety of sporting events this year, including this week’s API. The brand will also host launch parties at TopGolf locations across the country this year, including Thursday in Orlando.