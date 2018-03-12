Rickie Fowler wearing Arnold Palmer-themed Puma Hi-Tops at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. – A year after unveiling amazing Arnold Palmer-themed Hi-Tops to honor The King, Rickie Fowler is at it again.

Fowler will be wearing exclusive Puma Ignite Hi-Tops during this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational to honor the late Palmer. The custom shoes feature Palmer’s umbrella logo in a repeating pattern, as well as his signature across the shoe’s strap. Among the messages on the shoes are “The Legend Lives On.”

Here are some other features of the shoes:

Leather sockliners with custom laser etched details

A list of Palmer’s PGA Tour wins on the left foot

A pink lining on the collar to honor Palmer’s love for wearing pink

There are just two pairs of the custom Hi-Tops, designed by Roland Padron, with Fowler wearing a set during tournament play at Bay Hill. The other is an autographed pair by Fowler that will be included in a charity giveaway fans can enter here. All proceeds will benefit Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation.