Tiger Woods keeps climbing world rankings, in best position since 2015

After nearly capturing the Valspar Championship on Sunday before finishing T-2 at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, Tiger Woods moved to his best position in the Official World Golf Ranking since 2015.

Woods, 42, is now ranked No. 149, an improvement of 239 spots from last week. The last time he was ranked better was May 17, 2015, two weeks after he tied for 69th at the Players Championship.

The 14-time major winner had dropped to No. 1,199 last November before returning at the 2017 Hero World Challenge. Woods finished T-9 in the Bahamas to jump to No. 668 and begin his rise back up the world rankings.

Woods has spent a record 683 weeks at No. 1 in the OWGR. He was most recently No. 1 on May 11, 2014.