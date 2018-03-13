Golfweek Father and Son Open is set - Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Florida June 15-17

Father’s Day weekend marks the 36th annual

Golfweek Father-Son Open

Golfweek will be bringing its annual Father & Son Open to Reunion Resort in Kissimme, Florida, this Father’s Day weekend (June 15-17, 2018). Once again, we are giving you an opportunity to create memories for a lifetime and again we will honor another member of the golf community.

For more than three decades, this special event has been inviting players to experience three days jam-packed with timeless tradition and friendly competition.

“The Father & Son Open is always one of my favorite events of the year,” said Director of Events Armand Cimaroli. “It’s different than any other tournament we do – completely centered around fun, family and celebration – and that really makes it unique.”

The 2018 Golfweek Father & Son Open – which is open to amateurs and professional golfers of all ages – features a two-man, 36-hole Modified Chapman format and will be played on Reunion’s Watson and Palmer Courses. The field will be divided into flights, with prizes awarded to the top teams in each flight.

Throughout the weekend, participants will also get to enjoy an opening night shoot-out, commemorative tee gifts, the Father of the Year luncheon and an awards luncheon.

As a key component of the tournament, Golfweek will also present its 2018 Father of the Year award, an annual honor recognizing a father who has made a notable impact on the game.

Registration is now open –