Arnold Palmer Invitational: The King's life and times in photos

With the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational set to begin Thursday at Bay Hill Lodge and Club in Orlando, Golfweek takes a look at Palmer’s life and times in photos.

This marks the second PGA Tour event at Bay Hill since Palmer’s passing, and the first one featuring Tiger Woods since Palmer died in September of 2016.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational runs through Sunday

Enjoy.

