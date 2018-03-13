By: Bill Speros | March 13, 2018 4:00 pm
With the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational set to begin Thursday at Bay Hill Lodge and Club in Orlando, Golfweek takes a look at Palmer’s life and times in photos.
This marks the second PGA Tour event at Bay Hill since Palmer’s passing, and the first one featuring Tiger Woods since Palmer died in September of 2016.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational runs through Sunday
Arnold Palmer had plenty of moves on the course, like this one in the 1971 PGA Championship. (AP Photo)
“Arnie’s Army” continues its march to this day.
4-time Masters champ Arnold Palmer watches his chip shot at Augusta in 1967. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer displays his classic form in 1968. (AP Photo)
Golfing greats Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus shared a friendship and rivalry that lasted more than 50 years. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer was awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer of Wake Forest tees off at the 1954 Southern Intercollegiate Golf Tournament at Athens, Ga. (AP Photo)
Sam Snead lost to Arnold Palmer by 2 strokes in the 1961 Western Open. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer was in his prime when this photo was taken in 1962. (AP Photo)
Always the craftsman, Arnold Palmer refines his clubs at his Latrobe, Pa., workshop in 1962. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer celebrated his 80th birthday with the Pittsburgh Pirates. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A skilled pilot with thousands of hours in the air, Palmer often flew himself to and from tournaments and various business events. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer was always in style. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer’s warehouse near Latrobe Country Club in Latrobe, Pa., contained a treasure trove of memorabilia. (Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
In 1965, it was Arnold Palmer’s turn to help Jack Nicklaus after Nicklaus won the Masters. (Getty Images)
Arnold Palmer rips off his cap after clinching the 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills. “I was seven strokes back and really pumped up, ready to go,” Palmer recalled. (AP Photo)
The King met several presidents going back to Dwight Eisenhower. Here, he’s with former President George H.W. Bush. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer and grandson Sam Saunders line up their putt during the 2007 Del Webb Father/Son Challenge golf tournament in Orlando. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Arnold Palmer makes his final putt before his victory at the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Ga., on April 10, 1960. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer was ready to play in all sorts of weather – like here at Augusta in 1971. (AP Photo)
The King and his court at Augusta in 1975. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer in his workshop in Latrobe, Pa., on the eve of his 80th birthday. (Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Honorary starter Arnold Palmer walks through the crowd after teeing off to start the first round of the 2008 Masters. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)
Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer pose in 2000 after Woods won what would be the first of his 4 straight PGA Tour victories at Bay Hill. (Andy Lyons /Allsport)
Arnold Palmer shows off the trophy for the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2007. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Not every putt fell for Arnold Palmer. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer birdies 18 at Cherry Hills during the 1978 U.S. Open. (AP Photo)
Jason Day with his wife, Ellie, son, Dash and daughter, Lucy pose with Arnold Palmer after Day won the at No. 18 during the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge. – (Golfweek/Tracy Wilcox)
Arnold Palmer’s success at the British Open in the early 1960s led to more Americans playing in the event. (AP Photo)
British Open champion Arnold Palmer poses with his trophy held high for all to see at the presentation ceremonies at Troon, Scotland, July 13, 1962. (AP Photo)
Honorary starters Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus hold a press conference after they tee off at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2012 to start the 1st round at the 76th Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. AFP PHOTO TIMOTHY A.CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
Some happy members of Arnie’s Army collect autographs from veteran golfer Arnold Palmer on Wednesday, June 18, 1981 during practice round for the U.S. Open in Philadelphia. Palmer and 155 other men will begin tournament play on Thursday. (AP Photo/ Rusty Kennedy)
Even into his 80s, Arnold Palmer was often found hard at work at his offices in Latrobe, Pa., or Orlando. (Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Tiger Woods, left, jokes with Arnold Palmer after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
The face of golf in 1962. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer’s antics helped him win his fourth and final Masters in 1964. (AP Photo)
Arnold Palmer walks across the Hogan Bridge at Augusta on the 12th fairway for the final time in Masters competition in 2004. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
