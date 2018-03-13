Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Jason Day. Won at Bay Hill two years ago and is back to the player he was when he was No. 1 in the world and contending week in and week out.

Jason Day. Won at Bay Hill two years ago and is back to the player he was when he was No. 1 in the world and contending week in and week out. Also like: Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and Emiliano Grillo. Rose is playing a home game as he lives in nearby Lake Nona and has lots of success at Bay Hill. Tiger Woods has more, though, as he’s won the API eight times. If not for a third-round 78 here a year ago, Grillo might have won. The Argentine enters this year playing his best golf in a while.

Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and Emiliano Grillo. Rose is playing a home game as he lives in nearby Lake Nona and has lots of success at Bay Hill. Tiger Woods has more, though, as he’s won the API eight times. If not for a third-round 78 here a year ago, Grillo might have won. The Argentine enters this year playing his best golf in a while. Sleeper: Jason Kokrak. Playing well and has had success at Bay Hill before with two top-6 finishes in five API starts. Also, he’ll be inspired by his Xavier Musketeers, who are a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Jason Kokrak. Playing well and has had success at Bay Hill before with two top-6 finishes in five API starts. Also, he’ll be inspired by his Xavier Musketeers, who are a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. DraftKings Bargain: Collin Morikawa ($6,700). Cheapest player in the field, but the Cal junior can really play. He lost in a playoff on the Web.com Tour two summers ago and is coming off a big college win in Mexico. He went 4-0 last fall in the Walker Cup and is one of the best ballstrikers in the amateur game.

Collin Morikawa ($6,700). Cheapest player in the field, but the Cal junior can really play. He lost in a playoff on the Web.com Tour two summers ago and is coming off a big college win in Mexico. He went 4-0 last fall in the Walker Cup and is one of the best ballstrikers in the amateur game. Fade: Charley Hoffman. Was T-2 here last year, but has missed three of his five cuts at Bay Hill. Also isn’t playing particularly well at the moment.

Kevin Casey