Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Jason Day. Won at Bay Hill two years ago and is back to the player he was when he was No. 1 in the world and contending week in and week out.
- Also like: Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and Emiliano Grillo. Rose is playing a home game as he lives in nearby Lake Nona and has lots of success at Bay Hill. Tiger Woods has more, though, as he’s won the API eight times. If not for a third-round 78 here a year ago, Grillo might have won. The Argentine enters this year playing his best golf in a while.
- Sleeper: Jason Kokrak. Playing well and has had success at Bay Hill before with two top-6 finishes in five API starts. Also, he’ll be inspired by his Xavier Musketeers, who are a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
- DraftKings Bargain: Collin Morikawa ($6,700). Cheapest player in the field, but the Cal junior can really play. He lost in a playoff on the Web.com Tour two summers ago and is coming off a big college win in Mexico. He went 4-0 last fall in the Walker Cup and is one of the best ballstrikers in the amateur game.
- Fade: Charley Hoffman. Was T-2 here last year, but has missed three of his five cuts at Bay Hill. Also isn’t playing particularly well at the moment.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Justin Rose. It was kind of surprising to see Rose fade when he had the chance to win last Sunday, but the point is he was in contention to win. It ended with a T-5, his second top 10 in three starts. He also is a horse at Bay Hill, where he’s posted five top 15s in his last six starts. Those include a second and a T-3. And if you’re worried about Rose closing out lately, he has three wins since October. A lot to like this week with the Englishman.
- Also like: Tiger Woods and Tommy Fleetwood. Woods has continued to progress and almost won last week. The natural progression would be for him to capture his ninth Arnold Palmer Invitational victory this week, but even for Tiger golf is often not that fluid. Anyway, I do expect a good showing from him. As for Fleetwood, well he tied for 10th in his debut here last year … despite an opening-round 78. His results of late? A win and four other top-six showings in his last seven starts. With the way he’s playing, he’s not shooting 78. That makes him extremely dangerous at Bay Hill with the likelihood he gets off to a good start this time.
- Sleeper: Sean O’Hair. He’s coming off a promising solo 12th at Valspar and returns to a venue where he’s had some success. While his second and T-3 here came about a decade ago, those are still memories he can use to his advantage. In more recent years at Bay Hill, O’Hair has one top 10 and top-40 showings overall in five straight starts from 2012-16. He missed the cut last year, but besides that he’s consistently solid at Bay Hill and has proven his ability for a high finish. A good combo for a guy under the radar.
- DraftKings Bargain: Aaron Wise ($6,900). The 2016 NCAA individual champion has proven some of his potential recently, as he posted a top 15 at Pebble. He’s been especially impressive amidst adversity. He opened in 76 at Honda and Valspar … and made the cut both times. In fact, he placed T-33 at Honda. The good play is there, now he just needs to put it together for more rounds and get off to good starts. That will happen. If it does at Bay Hill, he could be contending come Sunday.
- Fade: Hideki Matsuyama. It’s not clear if his wrist issue is gone or still bothering him. He’d been playing well prior (four straight top 12s before a WD), but the uncertainty on his condition keeps me away.
