Presidents Cup changes to format requirements, eligibility revealed for 2019

ORLANDO – Along with Tiger Woods and Ernie Els officially becoming the 2019 captains, the Presidents Cup had format and eligibility changes revealed Tuesday.
The changes will come into play for the 2019 action at Royal Melbourne in Victoria, Australia. Here’s a quick look at those changes:
- Each player has to compete in a minimum of one match prior to singles (this is a change from the previous requirement of a minimum of two matches played prior to singles)
- The top eight players for both squads will officially qualify following the 2019 Tour Championship, with four captain’s picks apiece being made closer to the event’s December date (previously, the qualifiers were set after the Deutsche Bank Championship and the two captain’s picks apiece came in early September for the early October event)
