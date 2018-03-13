Sergio Garcia, wife Angela at hospital preparing to welcome baby girl

As far as interview settings go, Sergio Garcia fielded questions from the media in quite the unique place Tuesday morning.

From a hospital in Austin, Texas – where his wife, Angela, is about to give birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl – Garcia participated in the annual champion’s conference call for the Masters. (He even paused the call briefly to talk to his wife – “Can you give me just one second, please?” Garcia asked. “Angela needs to tell me something.”)

Garcia is excited to defend his title at Augusta National in less than a month. But the emotions can’t compare to Garcia’s impending fatherhood.

“It’s a different feeling,” Garcia said. “Obviously I’m not the one having it, so I’m kind of on the outside looking in, but I am excited and a little bit nervous for Angela and the baby to make sure that everything goes well.”

Garcia said Angela’s water broke about an hour and a half prior to the 9 a.m. teleconference. The baby was supposed to be due Sunday.

“It’s funny how the timing … but it looks like she’s coming a little bit early,” Garcia said.

A lot has changed for the 38-year-old Garcia in the past year. Not only did he defeat Justin Rose in a playoff for his first major title last April, but he and Angela were also married last July. Garcia said he doesn’t feel much different – “I’m still the same guy,” he said – though becoming a father will certainly be the biggest blessing in a year filled with them.

“It’s been unbelievable, everything that has been going on,” Garcia said. ” I mean, I’ve always said it, you know, I’ve been fortunate to have an amazing career and an amazing life, and now it’s getting even better.”