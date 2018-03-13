TaylorMade releases statement from CEO on USGA/R&A Distance Report

The U.S. Golf Association and R&A last week jointly released their annual Distance Report and announced that after seeing an upward trend on professional tours, golf’s two governing bodies plan to study the effects of distance and obtain feedback from sources throughout the industry.
Titleist responded in a statement, “In any given year there are variables that impact distance, and any movement as in 2017 is not suddenly indicative of a harmful trend.”
On Tuesday morning, TaylorMade weighed in and released the following statement from chief executive officer David Abeles:
“We have meticulously reviewed the USGA and R&A’s 2017 Distance Report and discussed its findings with key stakeholders. Additionally, we have carefully considered the inferred implications that the study may have on the game moving forward. The TaylorMade Golf Company firmly opposes any potential rollback of product performance or bifurcation of the rules in any form as we believe these movements will be detrimental to the game at every level.
We are optimistic about golf’s future and we believe that the growth initiatives our industry has invested in are beginning to drive participation momentum in our sport. Any separation from the rules or any step backward in performance would be disadvantageous to the growth of the game. For millions of golfers of all skill levels, we believe innovation and technology lead to better performance, and better performance brings more joy to the game for all who play it.
As the discussion around bifurcation and rollback formalizes, we look forward to having a seat at the table to lend our voice. Until then, we will continue to create the best performing products for all golfers.”
—David Abeles, CEO, TaylorMade Golf
