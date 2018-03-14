Cheyenne Woods keeps her eye on uncle Tiger

PHOENIX — Like many golf fans, Cheyenne Woods planned last Sunday around Tiger Woods’ tee time. Someone on Twitter told her the final round of the Valspar felt like the Super Bowl, and she agreed.

“I’m excited just as much as anyone else,” said Cheyenne, who will have a harder time keeping up on her uncle this week as she’s competing in her backyard at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in Phoenix.

“I don’t mind talking about it,” said Cheyenne. “I’m proud of him and proud of everything he’s done.”

Cheyenne Woods, 27, joined the LPGA in 2015. The questions she has fielded about Tiger haven’t always been easy. Cheyenne wouldn’t go so far as to say it got annoying, but it definitely got old.

With Tiger’s comeback story in full swing, strangers are even more likely to approach her to talk about her uncle’s resurgence. She’s happy to engage, even though it’s a bit surprising how many people still mistake her for a tennis player.

“I guess these look like tennis outfits,” she said, smiling.

Cheyenne texted Tiger after his runner-up finish at the Valspar Championship. She’ll likely attend next month’s Masters, primarily for Tiger. Cheyenne got into the game because of Tiger, grew up watching him play on the couch next to her grandfather Earl Woods, who regaled her with stories.

“Watching, you can’t help but get goosebumps,” she said.