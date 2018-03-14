Jason Day on Tiger Woods' raucous crowds: 'I think he actually feeds off that'

ORLANDO – Do the raucous crowds that follow Tiger Woods hurt or help him? The answer depends on who you talk to.

After playing the first two rounds with Woods at last month’s Genesis Open, Rory McIlroy iterated that the 14-time major champion gives two shots to the field in a tournament due to the craziness he must deal with his crowds.

The Northern Irishman further claimed he had a headache after playing in front of Tiger crowds for 36 holes. When Woods was asked about the effect of those large throngs, he admitted, “it’s cost me a few tournaments here and there.”

But Jason Day isn’t buying all that.

The Australian has played his fair share with Woods – and will do so again (alongside Hideki Matsuyama) over the first two days at this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational – and has become good friends with the 42-year-old.

So Day, 30, has some keen insight here.

Do these crowds bring complications for Woods? Of course. But do they ultimately hurt him? Day doesn’t feel so.

To the contrary, Day in fact thinks these throngs boost Woods during play.

Here’s Day’s full analysis:

I don’t know how many shots (Rory) said that (Tiger) gave up playing, (but) I think it’s the opposite. I think he actually feeds off that. You know what I mean. I think he feeds off that crowd and I think it actually helps him more so than hurts him. But everyone has a different opinion, but that’s, I think that’s mine, because you look at Tiger through the years in his successes of winning a tournament and he’s fist pumping and he’s high-fiving and he’s going hard at it and he hears that, and I mean, who doesn’t want to hear, ‘Let’s go, Jason,’ from both side of the fairway or, ‘Let’s go, Tiger.’ You know what I mean? Everyone loves hearing that. Sometimes you’re new to it and you kind of are a little bit shocked by it, but after awhile you get used to it, you start feeding off that, that vibe of what the crowd’s doing. So I think it definitely helps.