Palmer Cup teams announced for 2018

ORLANDO – The teams for this summer’s Arnold Palmer Cup are here.
The 48 players to compete in the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup were announced Wednesday evening at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The annual match-play competition is set for July 6-8 at Evian Resort Golf Club.
The 2018 event will offer a new format, with the U.S. now facing off against an International squad. Each team consists of 12 men’s golfers and 12 women’s golfers. The top six men and top six women on the U.S. as well as the International lists qualified automatically for the squads.
The remainder of the two 24-player teams were (or will be) filled out as follows: the U.S. had five committee selections, including a non-Division I golfer, and one coach’s pick each for the men and women. The International team included four committee selections and a coach’s pick each, plus the men’s and women’s winner of the R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament.
Ryan Hybl, the head coach of Oklahoma’s men’s golf team, and Ohio State women’s head coach Therese Hession will serve as head coaches of the U.S. team.
The International team will be led by Kent State men’s head coach Herb Page and Anne Walker, Stanford’s women’s head coach.
Ryan Blagg (Baylor men’s assistant coach) and Susan Rosenstiel (Alabama women’s assistant coach) will serve as U.S. assistants. The International assistants will consist of Jan Dowling (Michigan women’s head coach) and Adrien Mork (TCU men’s assistant coach).
Here is a look at the U.S. and International squads, segmented into how the players earned picks.
U.S.
MEN
Automatic picks
- Justin Suh, USC
- Collin Morikawa, Cal
- Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State
- Davis Riley, Alabama
- Shintaro Ban, UNLV
- Brad Dalke, Oklahoma
Committee selections
- Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State
- S.M. Lee, Dalton State
- Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M
- Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine
- Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss
Coach’s pick
- To be announced on May 4
WOMEN
Automatic picks
- Lilia Vu, UCLA
- Lauren Stephenson, Alabama
- Andrea Lee, Stanford
- Sophia Schubert, Texas
- Kristen Gillman, Alabama
- Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest
Committee selections
- Mariel Galdiano, UCLA
- Dylan Kim, Arkansas
- Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest
- Jamie Freedman, Nova Southeastern
- Alana Uriell, Arkansas
Coach’s pick
- To be announced on May 4
International
MEN
Automatic picks
- Fredrik Nilehn, Texas Tech – Sweden
- Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State – Norway
- Alvaro Ortiz, Arkansas – Mexico
- Stefano Mazzoli, TCU – Italy
- Jovan Rebula, Auburn – South Africa
- Lorenzo Scalise, Tennessee – Italy
Committee selections
- Harry Hall, UNLV – England
- K.K. Limbhasut, Cal – Thailand
- Hurly Long, Texas Tech – Germany
- Andy Zhang, Florida – China
Coach’s pick
- To be announced on May 4
R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament Champion winner
- Determined April 3
WOMEN
Automatic picks
- Maria Fassi, Arkansas – Mexico
- Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA – Thailand
- Olivia Mehaffey, Arizona State – Northern Ireland
- Dewi Weber, Miami – Netherlands
- Ainhoa Olarra, South Carolina – Spain
- Jaravee Boonchant, Duke – Thailand
Committee selections
- Jiwon Jeon, Daytona State – South Korea
- Pimnipa Panthong, Kent State – Thailand
- Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M – Canada
- Albane Valenzuela, Stanford – Switzerland
Coach’s pick
- To be announced on May 4
R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament Champion winner
- Determined April 3
Comments