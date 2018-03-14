Palmer Cup teams announced for 2018

ORLANDO – The teams for this summer’s Arnold Palmer Cup are here.

The 48 players to compete in the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup were announced Wednesday evening at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The annual match-play competition is set for July 6-8 at Evian Resort Golf Club.

The 2018 event will offer a new format, with the U.S. now facing off against an International squad. Each team consists of 12 men’s golfers and 12 women’s golfers. The top six men and top six women on the U.S. as well as the International lists qualified automatically for the squads.

The remainder of the two 24-player teams were (or will be) filled out as follows: the U.S. had five committee selections, including a non-Division I golfer, and one coach’s pick each for the men and women. The International team included four committee selections and a coach’s pick each, plus the men’s and women’s winner of the R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament.

Ryan Hybl, the head coach of Oklahoma’s men’s golf team, and Ohio State women’s head coach Therese Hession will serve as head coaches of the U.S. team.

The International team will be led by Kent State men’s head coach Herb Page and Anne Walker, Stanford’s women’s head coach.

Ryan Blagg (Baylor men’s assistant coach) and Susan Rosenstiel (Alabama women’s assistant coach) will serve as U.S. assistants. The International assistants will consist of Jan Dowling (Michigan women’s head coach) and Adrien Mork (TCU men’s assistant coach).

Here is a look at the U.S. and International squads, segmented into how the players earned picks.

U.S.

MEN

Automatic picks

Justin Suh, USC

Collin Morikawa, Cal

Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State

Davis Riley, Alabama

Shintaro Ban, UNLV

Brad Dalke, Oklahoma

Committee selections

Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State

S.M. Lee, Dalton State

Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine

Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss

Coach’s pick

To be announced on May 4

WOMEN

Automatic picks

Lilia Vu, UCLA

Lauren Stephenson, Alabama

Andrea Lee, Stanford

Sophia Schubert, Texas

Kristen Gillman, Alabama

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest

Committee selections

Mariel Galdiano, UCLA

Dylan Kim, Arkansas

Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest

Jamie Freedman, Nova Southeastern

Alana Uriell, Arkansas

Coach’s pick

To be announced on May 4

International

MEN

Automatic picks

Fredrik Nilehn, Texas Tech – Sweden

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State – Norway

Alvaro Ortiz, Arkansas – Mexico

Stefano Mazzoli, TCU – Italy

Jovan Rebula, Auburn – South Africa

Lorenzo Scalise, Tennessee – Italy

Committee selections

Harry Hall, UNLV – England

K.K. Limbhasut, Cal – Thailand

Hurly Long, Texas Tech – Germany

Andy Zhang, Florida – China

Coach’s pick

To be announced on May 4

R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament Champion winner

Determined April 3

WOMEN

Automatic picks

Maria Fassi, Arkansas – Mexico

Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA – Thailand

Olivia Mehaffey, Arizona State – Northern Ireland

Dewi Weber, Miami – Netherlands

Ainhoa Olarra, South Carolina – Spain

Jaravee Boonchant, Duke – Thailand

Committee selections

Jiwon Jeon, Daytona State – South Korea

Pimnipa Panthong, Kent State – Thailand

Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M – Canada

Albane Valenzuela, Stanford – Switzerland

Coach’s pick

To be announced on May 4

R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament Champion winner