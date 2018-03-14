Paula Creamer making changes, eyes being No. 1

PHOENIX – Paula Creamer tested seven different golf balls at the end of the January. She’d been with Bridgestone since 2006, so this marked a major change in Creamer’s bag.

In the end, she said, the TaylorMade TP5 was an easy choice.

“In the wind, I’ve never played a ball that’s quite like it,” said Creamer, who makes her first start in six months at this week’s Bank of Hope Founders Cup. “It’s soft. The spin is good. I definitely now can control what I want to do; whereas before sometimes I didn’t have that control. It was just kind of like, ‘Oh, well maybe this will do this and maybe it won’t.’ That’s pretty difficult to do.

“I like the sound when I putt with it. Some people are about that; some people aren’t. That sound when I putt was huge for me.”

Creamer comes into the desert with a new coach, swing, physique and equipment. She’s mapping out the immediate future in three-week intervals, mostly to see how her body reacts. She had wrist surgery last fall.

While the short-term goal is to simply stick to what swing coach Kevin Craggs has been preaching, the big picture has never been more clear for the 10-time winner who’s currently ranked 146th. Creamer recently sat down with her team and told them what she wanted to accomplish: win more majors, the 2020 Olympics.

Her biggest goal: Rise to No. 1.