The Forecaddie: Kiradech Aphibarnrat plans to play in signed Tiger Woods visor

Stop the Forecaddie if you’ve heard this one before: 31st-ranked golfer in the world asks 149th-ranked golfer in the world for an autograph.

Yes, that’s exactly what happened Tuesday at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (the World No. 31, by the way) sought out Tiger Woods for a signature, and Woods kindly obliged, signing the bill of the Thai golfer’s white Callaway visor with a green Sharpie.

Kiradech got Tiger to sign his visor. And now he’s wearing it around Bay Hill. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/FFq1aqzXRS — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) March 13, 2018

And get this: when The Man Out Front caught up with Aphibarnrat on Wednesday morning, he was still wearing the visor. He also told TMOF, with a smile, that he plans to wear it all week, even during his tournaments rounds.

“It will be funny if we played together on the weekend,” Aphibarnrat quipped.

Aphibarnrat, who has won three times since the beginning of December, is Thailand’s highest-ranked golfer and figures to play in all four majors this year, including next month’s Masters. This week he’s making his third start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a tournament in which he has twice finished T-6.

So surely Woods took notice of his special autograph seeker? Actually, Aphibarnrat said, the exchange was brief.

“He didn’t really say anything,” Aphibarnrat said. “I don’t think he recognized me.”

If Aphibarnrat gets his wish and earns a weekend pairing alongside the 14-time major winner, Woods will certainly take notice. And if the Thai beats Woods, TMOF figures Aphibarnrat he may have to return the favor and sign Woods’ hat.