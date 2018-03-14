The name of Sergio Garcia's newborn daughter is perfect

Sergio Garcia and his wife, Angela, celebrated the birth of their first child, a baby girl, early Wednesday morning – and the baby’s name has a Masters ring to it.

Scott Michaux of the Augusta Chronicle first reported that the newest addition to the Garcia family, Azalea, was born at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

Of course, not only are the grounds of Augusta National filled with the beautiful flower, but Azalea is also the name of par-5 13th hole there. It was at No. 13 that Garcia made a crucial par save in the final round en route to his 2017 Masters victory.

The Garcias had been in the hospital since Tuesday morning, and Sergio even did his Masters champion’s teleconference from there.

“I look forward to everything, you know, to spending it with my wife, Angela, to trying to raise our daughter the best way possible, trying to make all the decisions as well as we can,” Garcia said Tuesday from the hospital. “So, at the end of the day, that’s all we can hope for, and hopefully we have a great, healthy baby girl that grows up to be an amazing woman, and we don’t have to worry too much about her.”

Garcia has not announced whether he will play next week’s WGC-Dell Match Play, which is in Austin. It was expected to be his final tune-up before defending his Masters title at Augusta National next month.