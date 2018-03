After tying for second Sunday at the Valspar Championship, Tiger Woods is back at Bay Hill as he attempts to win his ninth title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

But first, Woods will play the pro-am Wednesday in Orlando. Our Dan Kilbridge is on the course following Woods, and we’ll keep track of all the happenings here:

Tiger pulls driver at the par-5 6th. Cut the corner over the water on an aggressive line. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/uQJ27ZD94p — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 14, 2018

How is Tiger doing this? Thought yesterday’s comments were some of his most insightful in weeks. https://t.co/DnMyRNAw2g — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 14, 2018

Tiger going with 3-wood off the tee on the first two par 4s at Bay Hill. Both shots safely in the fairway. — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 14, 2018

Tiger and Rory on the range before sunrise. The grind never sleeps. pic.twitter.com/LEDyaAG2Cv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2018