College Golf Report: Clemson's Doc Redman makes PGA Tour debut

ORLANDO – Clemson sophomore Doc Redman might have missed out on his team’s trip to the Oregon coast earlier this week to play in the Bandon Dunes Championship, where the Tigers finished second. But the reigning U.S. Amateur champion will have quite the experience himself this week at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

Redman will tee it up in his first PGA Tour event on Thursday in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which annually awards a sponsor invite to the U.S. Amateur winner. Redman won the prestigious championship last summer at Riviera with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Texas senior Doug Ghim.

“I know I’ll be nervous,” Redman said, “but at the end of the day it’s just golf.”

Redman received similar advice from Clemson alum and Tour pro Ben Martin during a practice round the two played together along with another Clemson product, Sam Saunders, on Tuesday.

“I think this week will be good for him to get used to being out here and playing with some different guys and hopefully getting in a comfort level,” said Martin, who has played with Redman several times back in Clemson.

“That’s what I told him, you know, it’s still golf, it’s just a matter of getting comfortable. There are a lot of talented kids in college, but it seems like the guys that make it on Tour just have the same demeanor, and I think he has that.”

This won’t be Redman’s last Tour start this year. He has spots in the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, along with likely sponsor invites into the RBC Heritage, Memorial and Quicken Loans National.

Such experiences Redman doesn’t take for granted, especially this week at Arnie’s Place. Redman never met Palmer, but was inspired by the late golfer at last year’s Walker Cup, where Palmer’s bag sat in the U.S. team’s locker room all week. Redman has made it a point in his Tour debut to represent the amateur game well. (Cal’s Collin Morikawa will also compete as an amateur at Bay Hill.)

His scores? Redman would love to play well, but he won’t be consumed by numbers this week.

“Collin and I could go out there and play really well,” Redman said. “And if we don’t, we’ve learned a lot. So we can’t lose.”

Martin sees no reason why Redman can’t make the cut.

“I think as long as he just stays relaxed and stays comfortable and enjoys the week, he’s talented enough to be successful,” Martin said.

Redman, who is ranked 89th in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings this season, said it feels like time has flown since his U.S. Amateur triumph. He has made four starts for the Tigers this season, finishing T-5 among a tough field at the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational last fall and recently sharing 17th at the Puerto Rico Classic.

He also has two finishes of 30th or worse, but Redman said he made some swing changes following the Walker Cup last September, improving his footwork and shortening his swing.

“And I’ve been playing a lot better of late,” Redman said. “The scores haven’t necessarily been better, but I know I just have to stick to my guns and know that the good scores will come.”

Perhaps they’ll show up at Bay Hill. Though as Redman said before, it’s mostly about the experience this week.

Setting the curve

Notable team winners and individual champions from the past week



MEN

Arizona State: The Sun Devils took the Bandon Dunes Championship by 13 shots over Clemson on Tuesday. The win was the team’s second of the season but first since September.

Arkansas: Led by co-medalists Alvaro Ortiz and Luis Garza, the Razorbacks shot 9 under and rolled to a 17-shot victory at the Southern Intercollegiate on Monday.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets won for the third time this season, capturing the General Hackler Championship on Sunday. Georgia Tech shot 16 under, five shots better than the second-ranked Aggies.

Oklahoma State: The wins just keep on coming for the Cowboys, who won for the sixth time in seven starts this season Wednesday at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic. The Cowboys shot 44 under, 32 shots better than runner-up Texas Tech.

UNLV: The Rebels shot 25 under in the final round of the Jackrabbit Invitational on Saturday in Boulder City, Nev., to edge UCLA for the win by five strokes. UNLV finished at 35 under for the tournament and now owns two wins in its last three events.

Devon Bling, UCLA: The Bruins freshman shot 67-69-65 to finish a shot ahead of UNLV’s Shintaro Ban at the Jackrabbit Invitational. The win was Bling’s first in college.

Fredrik Nilehn, Texas Tech: The senior joined elite company by picking up his fourth career individual title at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic. The Swede and former Red Raiders standout Clement Sordet are the only two Texas Tech golfers with four or more wins (Sordet had five). Nilehn shot 15 under to hold off three Oklahoma State players – Viktor Hovland, Matt Wolff and Zach Bauchou.

Chris Petefish, Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets senior earned his first college win by shooting 7 under at the General Hackler, two shots ahead of teammate Noah Norton and Virginia’s Andrew Orishack.

Chun An Yu, Arizona State: The Sun Devils sophomore won his second college tournament and first of this season by shooting 13 under at the Bandon Dunes Championship and edging Washington State’s Derek Bayley by a shot.

WOMEN

BYU: The host Cougars shot 2 under in Tuesday’s final round of the BYU at Entrada Classic, four shots better than Kent State, which BYU ended up beating by two shots.

Florida: Led by Sierra Brooks’ runner-up showing, the host Gators won the SunTrust Gator Invitational by 12 shots on Sunday.

Texas: The Longhorns shot 19 over, but it was 24 shots up on the field as they won the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational on Wednesday in Hawaii.

Pimnipa Panthong, Kent State: Before being named to the International Arnold Palmer Cup team on Wednesday, Panthong picked up her first college win Tuesday at Entrada as the sophomore shot 8 under to win by two shots over BYU’s Kendra Dalton.

Kaitlyn Papp, Texas: The freshman closed in 68 to shoot 3 under and win the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational by four shots. It was the second win by Papp this season as she also shared medalist honors earlier this spring at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge.

Weekly honors

Standouts from the week that was in college golf



TEAMS OF THE WEEK

Men: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Women: Texas

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Men: Fredrik Nilehn, Texas Tech

Fredrik Nilehn, Texas Tech Women: Kaitlyn Papp, Texas

Ringler says

What Golfweek college golf expert Lance Ringler is talking about

Longtime @WakeMGolf coach Jesse Haddock has passed away at the age of 91. His teams won the 1974, 1975 and 1986 NCAA championships. — Lance Ringler (@GolfweekRingler) March 14, 2018

Top of the class

Top-ranked teams and individuals in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings

NO. 1 TEAMS

Men: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Women: UCLA

NO. 1 INDIVIDUALS

Men: Justin Suh, USC

Justin Suh, USC Women: Lilia Vu, UCLA

Watch lists

Latest watch lists for the Haskins and ANNIKA awards

Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel

Justin Suh, USC Collin Morikawa, Cal Doug Ghim, Texas Davis Riley, Alabama Norman Xiong, Oregon

ANNIKA Award presented by 3M

Lilia Vu, UCLA Maria Fassi, Arkansas Andrea Lee, Stanford Lauren Stephenson, Alabama Olivia Mehaffey, Arizona State

Planning ahead

Upcoming tournaments of note in college golf

MEN

March 17-18: Schenkel Invitational, Statesboro, Ga.

March 18-20: Linger Longer Invitational, Eatonton, Ga.

March 18-20: Valspar Collegiate, Palm City, Fla.

March 19-20: UTSA/Lone Star Invitational, San Antonio, Texas

