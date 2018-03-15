VIDEO: Driving range salute to Arnold Palmer includes cool tribute to Arnie's swing

ORLANDO – The driving range salute at last year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational was so good that it got a “Best of” honor at the PGA Tour’s tournament meetings.

Oh yeah? That’s been topped in 2018.

The salute took place again Wednesday at Bay Hill’s driving range, but there was a bit of flair added this year. At the request of Sam Saunders, Palmer’s grandson, every player there was asked to imitate Arnie’s famous follow-through on the salute swing.

Here’s a look at how that went. It was pretty cool:

We give Stuart Appleby points for the commitment, and Luke Donald and Brandt Snedeker seemed to do great impressions.

We also want to point out James Hahn, who was the only one to also give the Arnie head bob.

Whose impression was your favorite? Whatever the answer, this was a great ceremony – and we’d guess an award-winner for the second straight year.