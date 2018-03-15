Former Wake Forest coach Jesse Haddock, winner of 3 national titles, dies at 91

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jesse Haddock, the long-time Wake Forest golf coach who molded the early careers of many PGA Tour stars while collecting conference and national titles, has died.

A statement from the school said Haddock died Wednesday. He was 91. The Winston-Salem Journal reports former Wake Forest golfer Mike Brown said Haddock was admitted to hospice care about three weeks ago.

Bones McKinney resigned as golf coach in 1960 to focus on basketball and Haddock was named as his successor. With Haddock in charge, the Demon Deacons men’s golf team won 10 straight Atlantic Coast Conference championships from 1967 to 1976 and 15 ACC titles overall. He also captured three national titles in 1974, 1975 and 1986, and finished second in the NCAA Championship three times.

Haddock retired in 1993.

Among the players he coached are two-time U.S. Open champion Curtis Strange, PGA champion Lanny Wadkins and Jay Haas.

A memorial service for Haddock is scheduled for Monday in Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest campus.