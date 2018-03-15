Henrik Stenson grabs early lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORLANDO – Here is a recap of the first round of the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge:

LEADING: A week after missing the cut at the Valspar Championship, Henrik Stenson turned in an opening 8-under 64 to take a one-shot lead Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Stenson, who missed the cut last year at Bay Hill but has four top-8 finishes in his last five starts at the API, ranked second in the field in strokes gained: putting (3.733) and sixth in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.619) while making nine birdies, including seven in an eight-hole stretch starting at No. 9.

The nine birdies were a career-best mark on the PGA Tour for Stenson, who made just one birdie in 36 holes last week. He also struck a career-low 20 putts on Thursday.

“It’s better to save them all for one go, I think. There’s no point wasting a few last week when I was heading home,” Stenson quipped. “So, no, I mean we know it’s a funny game, my putter was not working at all last week, I actually hit the ball quite all right throughout the two rounds that I played, but I just couldn’t make a birdie, really. I had to go and do a bit of work on my putting and got that going for sure. It felt good with a bit of a work on my setup and posture and I hit some good putts in practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and, yeah, today was beautiful out there on the greens, really.”

Stenson’s 64 was the lowest opening round at the API since Adam Scott’s 62 in 2014.

CHASING: A pair of 20-somethings, Aaron Wise and Talor Gooch, share second at 7 under while Rickie Fowler, Jimmy Walker and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for fourth at 5 under. Fowler is on the tournament host committee this year and didn’t card a bogey on Thursday as he looks to best his previous best API finish of T-3 in 2013. Tiger Woods, fresh off a T-2 at Valspar, is among those at 4 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This Tiger Woods birdie bomb on No. 7.

A tip of the cap.

And a BIG smile. 😀 Tiger's 71-footer from multiple angles. pic.twitter.com/dYSYD5IUM3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2018

QUOTABLE: “I was hoping to back up the host duties with playing well. A little extra pressure, but I feel like that’s where a lot of the guys out here, the best players in the world, I feel like that’s when I kind of rise to the occasion, so it was nice to rise to that, put up a good solid round today, get off to a good start.” – Rickie Fowler

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 2-6 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.