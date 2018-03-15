Hideki Matsuyama: 'No problems' with wrist after opening 70 at Bay Hill

ORLANDO – Sure, Hideki Matsuyama was pleased with his opening 2-under 70 Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. But he was more delighted that he was able to play a pain-free 18 holes.

Playing alongside Tiger Woods and Jason Day – and with black tape on his injured left wrist – Matsuyama tested the injury in tournament conditions for the first time in more than a month. So far, so good, too.

“There was no problem today,” said Matsuyama, who hadn’t played since withdrawing after 18 holes of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Feb. 2.

“I still have to be careful because you never know once you have an injury when it will jump back up and bite you. But today was good.”

Matsuyama had an MRI on the injured wrist last month and the results came back negative. Doctors couldn’t determine what was causing Matsuyama discomfort in the area where his left thumb connects to the wrist, but Matsuyama erred on the side of caution, withdrawing from the Genesis Open, WGC-Mexico Championship and last week’s Valspar Championship before deciding to return at Bay Hill.

The World No. 6 was able to get in a full slate of preparation this week for the API, which he has played three times before with a best finish of T-6, in 2016. As for his preparation for the Masters, Matsuyama is focused more on getting back into the swing of things in his starts this week at Bay Hill and next week at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

“Thankfully we still have three weeks (before the Masters),” Matsuyama said. “The main thing on my mind right now is to play well tomorrow and make the cut, play all four days and go as deep as I can next week, and then reassess.”