Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening-round 68 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 15: Tiger Woods chips onto the 15th green during the first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 15, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening-round 68 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

PGA Tour

Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening-round 68 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORLANDO – Tiger Woods fired a 4-under 68 in the opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He sits one off the early lead held by Jimmy Walker.

Here are highlights of Woods’ Thursday:

Tiger birdies No. 12 to move to 1 under

Tiger ties lead at 2 under after rolling in 18-footer for birdie at No. 13

Tiger cleans up two-putt birdie at No. 16 to move to 3 under and back into co-lead

Tiger uses brilliant pitch at No. 6 to grab co-lead again at 3 under

Tiger drains 71-footer for birdie at No. 7 to take solo lead at 4 under

Tiger makes clutch par putt at No. 9 for 4-under 68

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home