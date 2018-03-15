Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening-round 68 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORLANDO – Tiger Woods fired a 4-under 68 in the opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He sits one off the early lead held by Jimmy Walker.

Here are highlights of Woods’ Thursday:

Tiger birdies No. 12 to move to 1 under

Tiger ties lead at 2 under after rolling in 18-footer for birdie at No. 13

Tiger cleans up two-putt birdie at No. 16 to move to 3 under and back into co-lead

He's walking them in. 👀 Tiger is tied for the lead and -3 thru 7. pic.twitter.com/rgejomFh4p — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2018

Tiger uses brilliant pitch at No. 6 to grab co-lead again at 3 under

Tiger drains 71-footer for birdie at No. 7 to take solo lead at 4 under

Tiger makes clutch par putt at No. 9 for 4-under 68