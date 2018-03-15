VIDEO: Jimmy Walker closes round with hole-out eagle to take Bay Hill lead

ORLANDO – Jimmy Walker ended his Thursday in style.

The 39-year-old came to the final hole of his opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at 3 under and one off the lead.

He hit a nice drive at Bay Hill’s par-4 18th and, seeking a flourish to close his round, Walker looked for a strong shot from 132 yards away in the fairway.

Yeah, his approach was pretty strong. It ended up in the hole for a closing eagle that boosted him to a 5-under 67 and the solo lead.

Yeah, you can’t really close out your round any better than that.

Here was Walker’s assessment of that shot:

“(I) had a wedge in from 132 and it was just a nice perfect number,” Walker said. “We weren’t sure we were going to get it quite all the way there, we were kind of playing to the front of the green. It’s a tight little shot in there, especially with the wind off the left, but it worked out nice.”

Walker leads Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed and Byeong Hun An by one from the morning wave. It’ll be interesting to see if his 67 holds up as the lead by day’s end.

But nobody can take away that hole-out eagle on his final shot of the day.