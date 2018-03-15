PXG 0311 Gen 2 irons

Club: PXG 0311 T Gen 2, 0311 P Gen 2, 0311 XFGen 2 and 0311 SGI Gen 2 irons

Price: $400 per club with any of 105 available steel and graphite shafts

Specs: Forged 8620 stainless steel body with HT1770 maraging steel face, tungsten weights and internal polymer filling material

Available: April 19

Goal

Each 0311 Gen 2 iron is designed to deliver more distance and better feel than the original 0311 irons, while reducing spin, increasing launch angle and working through the turf more efficiently.

The Scoop

PXG released the first 0311 irons three years ago, and soon after brought a better player’s version of the club, the 0311T, to the PGA Tour and selected retailers. A larger club, the 0311XF, soon followed for players who wanted a more-forgiving iron. Now PXG is set to release upgrades to those clubs in the form of four 0311 Gen 2 irons.

From the outside, the Gen 2 irons look like the original 0311 irons because they have PXG’s trademark tungsten weights in the back of the head. Those weights pull the center of gravity down and away from the hitting area, which helps produce higher shots and shifts the ideal hitting area into the middle of the face.

However, PXG has made significant changes inside each head. Under an ultra-thin HT1770 steel face that is welded to a forged 8620 stainless steel body, PXG designers have added a proprietary material called COR2 instead of the thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) that was in the original PXG irons.

“COR 2 is a high-speed polymer that has a lot of attributes that work well with our products,” said Brad Schweigert, PXG’s chief product officer. “It sticks to the metal and it has a really high coefficient of restitution (COR). It’s about 20 percent faster than the TPE that was in the first PXG irons, and that creates 1 to 2 mph more ball speed. It also activates a larger area of the face, so we get a more consistent response over a larger area of the face.”

Schweigert said golfers should expect a tighter dispersion with the Gen 2 irons, which will be available in either a chrome or Xtreme Dark finish, along with more ball speed on mis-hits.

The 0311 T Gen 2 iron (T stands for tour) is designed for accomplished players who want a thin topline and sole with maximum feel. Compared to the previous 0311T, the Gen 2 has less offset, a straighter leading edge and slightly less camber in the sole. The back surface behind the topline angles downward, creating a simple, more-rounded look at address. The lofts of the 0311 T Gen 2 irons are very traditional, with a 5-iron at 25 degrees and the pitching wedge at 46 degrees.

The 0311 P Gen 2 (P stands for players) have a slightly longer blade length than the T irons, but compared to the original 0311 irons, this all-around performer is more of a player’s club. There is more offset and camber, and the leading edge looks a little straighter at address, but it will be more forgiving than the 0311 T Gen 2. The 0311 P lofts are 1 degree stronger than the 0311 T lofts, with the pitching wedge being 45 degrees.

For golfers who want more forgiveness, PXG is offering the 0311 XF Gen 2 (XF stands for extreme forgiveness). This game-improvement club is larger than the 0311 T and the 0311 P, with a thicker topline and sole, and a higher launch angle. Mid-handicap golfers who struggle to hit long irons and who do not like hybrids may look to blend 0311 XF Gen 2 long irons with 0311 P Gen 2 irons to create a blended set.

Finally, the biggest and most-forgiving 0311 Gen 2 iron, the SGI, is designed for golfers who want to maximize distance and forgiveness. SGI stands for super game-improvement, and the massive sole on these irons should help higher handicap players get the ball up in the air more easily. The thicker topline is meant to be reassuring at address, and the extra offset should make it easier to square the face at impact.