Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1, shot by shot

Tiger Woods begins play Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after a promising T-2 at the Valspar Championship.
We are tracking Woods’ opening round shot by shot. Follow it all live below…
Pre-round
Tiger is on the range…
• • •
Tiger Woods begins play Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after a promising T-2 at the Valspar Championship.
We are tracking Woods’ opening round shot by shot. Follow it all live below…
Tiger is on the range…
• • •
Every Thursday in the spring, Golfweek will look back on the last week of college golf, highlighting team victories, individual (…)
Club: PXG 0311 T Gen 2, 0311 P Gen 2, 0311 XFGen 2 and 0311 SGI Gen 2 irons Price: $400 per club with (…)
Get ready for non-stop action during the U.S. Golf Association’s 2018 championships. There will be no commercial interruptions during (…)
ORLANDO – If the contingent of recent Australian winners at the Arnold Palmer Invitational are stressed, they aren’t showing it. (…)
ORLANDO – The teams for this summer’s Arnold Palmer Cup are here. The 48 players to compete in the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup were announced (…)
PHOENIX – Paula Creamer tested seven different golf balls at the end of the January. She’d been with Bridgestone since 2006, so this (…)
PHOENIX — The LPGA has announced that its 2019 season will kick off at the new Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Jan. 17-20 at (…)
ORLANDO – Five years ago Rickie Fowler found himself on the losing end of Tiger Woods’ eighth Arnold Palmer Invitational (…)
PHOENIX — Like many golf fans, Cheyenne Woods planned last Sunday around Tiger Woods’ tee time. Someone on Twitter told her the (…)
ORLANDO – Do the raucous crowds that follow Tiger Woods hurt or help him? The answer depends on who you talk to. After playing the first (…)
Comments