What Tiger Woods said after opening 68 at Bay Hill

Here’s the best of what Tiger Woods had to say after he opened in 4-under 68 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to sit one off the lead:

On his opening 68:

“It was a good round today. … Joey (LaCava) and I were talking a lot about what club we were hitting out there today coming into the greens because the ball’s starting to pick up some distance as it warmed up. We communicated really well today and I thought I played well today.”

On his growing comfort in tournament play:

“I feel way more comfortable in the tournament setting. It’s taken a little bit of time in terms of tournament rounds under my belt to be able to get into this position and I’ve got my tournament feels now, which is nice. That was only going to come with time and with patience and just playing golf tournaments.”

On his 71-foot birdie putt at No. 7:

“As I did last week, as my dad always told me, just putt to the picture. And I was asking for it to bite as it came over that knob, it was a little too hot and it had to crash in the hole. … I was trying to lag it down there and just make my par and get out of here and it had to crash at the hole, which I’m not complaining, and it went in.”

On the out of bounds situation at No. 3:

“The OB is measured by the poles, even though there was a net in the way, but – and if the net was the other way, then I was able to be in the field of play and you could play it. … You look at the two poles, I’m out by probably three, four, five inches.”

On his general positive spirit nowadays:

“Well, I was struggling there for a number of years there and it was a very difficult life to live and now on this side I’m just very thankful to be here.”

On the condition of Bay Hill:

“I’ve never seen the greens roll this well. The golf course is in perfect shape.”

On the media changing attitude on his comeback:

“You guys are asking different questions than you did when I first came back and that wasn’t that long ago, that’s two months ago. The narrative has completely flipped from how you guys ask me questions and I just wanted to remind you guys that it wasn’t that long ago that you were asking a different set of questions and that you need to enjoy it.”