VIDEO: Tiger Woods drains birdie putt from 70+ feet for solo lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO – Why are we even surprised?

Tiger Woods has holed so many ridiculous putts in his career, and added another to his resume just four days ago.

So draining a 71-footer for birdie to take the solo lead? Sure, sounds like him.

Woods, 42, did just that Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with an incredible stroke at Bay Hill’s par-3 seventh (his 16th hole of the round).

Watch this awesome putt and hear the roar it elicited:

Woods makes this putt, could be leading when he reaches the clubhouse in Round 1 at Bay Hill and is installed as the Masters favorite all on Thursday. We’ve barely reached the afternoon!

This man’s ability to produce magic knows no bounds.