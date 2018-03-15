WATCH Tiger Woods make back-to-back birdies to co-lead at Bay Hill

Tiger Woods is not slowing down.

The 42-year-old came up one shot short last week at the Valspar Championship – although entertainingly so – in a T-2 showing.

This week, Woods is at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he’s won eight times. If early Thursday is any indication, a ninth victory could be in the offing this week.

Yes, the tournament is barely underway … but Woods is looking good. He made back-to-back birdies at Bay Hill’s 12th and 13th holes (he started the day at No. 10) to move to 2 under and into a share of the lead.

Here’s a look at how he did it:

That’s what we’re talking about!

Woods actually missed a 10-footer at the 14th for three straight birdies and the outright lead at 3 under. But he is looking GOOD.

Watch, Out.