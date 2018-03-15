Tiger Woods Masters odds: Woods now the favorite at Augusta

This is a real sentence we’re typing in 2018: Tiger Woods is the Masters favorite.

No, we’re not kidding. This is indeed real.

Woods’ Masters odds have been steadily improving of course as he’s made huge strides in his comeback. After his T-2 at the Valspar Championship, he was moved to 10-1, good for third-favorite. That was even ahead of Jordan Spieth!

Remember, the 42-year-old opened at 100-1 last summer.

But yeah, he’s gone from third-favorite to overall favorite within days. As Woods surged into the solo lead early Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, it was revealed that he had become the Masters favorite:

2018 Masters updated T Woods 8/1

D Johnson 9/1

J Thomas 9/1

J Spieth 12/1

J Day 14/1

J Rahm 14/1

R McIlroy 16/1

J Rose 16/1

P Mickelson 16/1

R Fowler 18/1

B Watson 25/1

P Casey 25/1

S Garcia 30/1

H Matsuyama 30/1

T Fleetwood 30/1

M Leishman 40/1

A Noren 50/1

P Reed 50/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) March 15, 2018

Yep, Tiger Fever is here.

The four-time Masters champion is now the guy by the odds considered most likely to win at Augusta National next month.

If you weren’t already pumped for the Masters, this should truly get you excited.