VIDEO: Henrik Stenson hits shank from bunker, still leads at Bay Hill

ORLANDO – Henrik Stenson has a strong record at Bay Hill, a course he’s so comfortable at that he can hit a shank and still be on top.
The Swede began his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the lead at 8 under. His Friday began uneventfully on the scorecard with 13 straight pars, but that doesn’t always tell the whole story.
The leader found a fairway bunker off the tee at the par-5 16th (his seventh), and from there he was stricken with golf’s dreaded s-word on his second shot…
That can shatter a leader’s confidence quickly. But not Stenson’s.
For such a bad mis-hit, Stenson was fortunate. His ball ended up right and short of the water, and he was able to finish off the hole with a ho-hum par. A string of three straight birdies from Nos. 5-7 allowed him to shoot a 3-under 69 and sit in a tie for the lead at 11 under with Bryson DeChambeau.
So yeah, throw a shank at Stenson. Or anything his way, really. He’s up for it and will still find himself in the lead.
