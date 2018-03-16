Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 72 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORLANDO – Tiger Woods fired an Even-par 72 in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Here’s a look at his Friday highlights from Bay Hill:

Tiger plays classy pitch to save par after opening bogey:

Tiger avoids going +2 in first three holes with impressive par save at No. 3:

Another HUGE par save early in Round 2 for @TigerWoods. 💪#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/6iJzneXW0G — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2018

Tiger makes first birdie of day at No. 12:

First birdie of the day for @TigerWoods. Will it spark some magic for the final stretch of Round 2? #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/OzRPaZN0k8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2018

Tiger grabs crucial par save from awful lie at No. 15:

Following birdie at 16, Tiger narrowly misses birdie putt at the last for 1-under 71: