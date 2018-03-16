Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 72 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORLANDO – Tiger Woods fired an Even-par 72 in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Here’s a look at his Friday highlights from Bay Hill:

Tiger plays classy pitch to save par after opening bogey:

Tiger avoids going +2 in first three holes with impressive par save at No. 3:

Tiger makes first birdie of day at No. 12:

Tiger grabs crucial par save from awful lie at No. 15:

Following birdie at 16, Tiger narrowly misses birdie putt at the last for 1-under 71:

