Suzann Pettersen pregnant with 1st child, golf schedule uncertain

Suzann Pettersen has yet to tee it up in 2018, and the reason is an exciting one. She and husband Christian Ringvold are expecting their first child together this fall.

Lars Gilleberg, Pettersen’s Norwegian manager, told Golfweek that Pettersen’s competitive schedule for 2018 remains uncertain as she has received flight restrictions from her doctor. It was all planned, Gilleberg continued in an email, saying the timing is perfect regarding the 2020 Olympics.

Pettersen, 36, is a 15-time winner on the LPGA, including two majors. She has been a fixture on the LPGA since joining in 2003. Pettersen and Ringvold were married in January of 2017 in Oslo, Norway.