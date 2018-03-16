The Forecaddie caught up with a giddy Mark Rolfing who could not hide his euphoria over plans to refresh Kapalua’s Plantation course.

The longtime broadcaster was responsible for bringing architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw to Maui 30 years ago and has seen the course evolve in recent years away from its peak performance years.

The primary issue for Rolfing has been the change in prevailing winds and the loss of a certain ebb-and-flow to the design in the modern game.

With the “band back together,” Rolfing can’t wait to help Coore, Crenshaw and several of the original shapers revitalize bunkering, add some tournament tees and work with Troon Golf’s management and agronomy team to re-grass so that No. 43 on Golfweek’s Top 100 Modern courses returns some of the fieriness that made it so fun to play and watch.

The full-scale renovation will begin after the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions and see the installation of modern Bermuda grasses and other efforts to improve agronomics with faster running fairways in mind. Also on the list will be a re-thinking of the teeing grounds to offer more variety as trade winds become less reliable.

The Man Out Front is also excited to see what else Coore and Crenshaw tweak in the design.

Having evolved into the top practicing architects on the planet, their style and credibility with clients has progressed so much since those early days at Kapalua.

Judging by Rolfing’s excitement level, one of the world’s most beautiful properties sounds like it’s soon to be taken to another level.