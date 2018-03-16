What Tiger Woods said after second-round 72 at Bay Hill

Here’s the best of what Tiger Woods had to say after he posted an Even-par 72 in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational:

On the positives he takes from his tough battle Friday:

“Today was a hard fight. It was a grind. It wasn’t sharp, but I hung in there and just kept grinding away and chipped away at the golf course. I didn’t hit the ball close, I didn’t hit the ball well, but I was just hanging in there, hanging in there and just try not to shoot myself out of the tournament, just keep myself in the tournament. I thought something in the red would be great and I just wasn’t quite able to do it, but came close.”

On his discomfort in Round 2:

“Today was just a bad day. I didn’t really feel all that comfortable with a lot of my motion today. It wasn’t sharp, it wasn’t crisp, and I think it was contagious in the whole group. We all mishit a lot of golf shots today in our group. But we all hung around and we grinded out a score.”

On his sand save at No. 15:

“That (lie in the bunker) was ugly, yes. The hard part, besides it being buried, is that it was so far you up against the lip that I was afraid that my shaft might hit the lip before I could my club head could enter the sand. So I took a pretty big swing at it to make sure. Normally I wouldn’t have taken that big a swing from that short of distance, but I was just afraid that if my shaft hit that I might just leave it right there in that same spot.”

On his gutsy second shot at the par-5 16th:

“I pulled out a 6(-iron) first. Didn’t like the 6 because if it doesn’t come out I’m wet. So I took the 5, opened it up, and hit it pretty much as hard as I possibly could. And I held the face open. It worked out, I can’t believe it landed that soft. I was just trying to get the ball in the bunker, over the bunker, up to the right of the green, chip back, anything like that. I wasn’t going to mess with anything left of that flag. It came out perfectly.”

On his position heading into Saturday:

“Well I’m quite a few back. I’m seven back right now. There’s a lot of guys between myself and the lead and if it gets warm like it’s supposed to get on the weekend, then we’re going to make some birdies, the golf course is going to be very short, the only thing that’s going to maybe be a deterrent is I don’t think they’re going to put any water on these things. They’re starting to get a little burned out.”