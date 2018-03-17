Henrik Stenson atop riveting leaderboard after Round 3 at Bay Hill

ORLANDO – Good luck finding a more interesting final-round leaderboard at a non-major. The group of Arnold Palmer Invitational contenders entering Sunday is absolutely loaded with names and characters.

There’s 2016 British Open champion Henrik Stenson on top at 12 under. Bryson DeChambeau is second at 11 under and everyone has an opinion on DeChambeau, his single-length irons and overall against-the-grain quirkiness.

Rory McIlroy is alone in third and two back at 10 under, 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose is T-4 at 9 under and perennial Bay Hill fan favorite Rickie Fowler is T-6 at 8 under.

It gets really juicy in the T-7 crowd with cutthroat Patrick Reed and noted Twitter provocateur Grayson Murray. They’re joined at 7 under by Tiger Woods, the man responsible in part for so many things that have shaped the Tour as we know it today.

“(Woods) is the reason why we as youngsters have all become really, really good,” DeChambeau said. “For a long time when I did kind of get out here a little bit, he was never here and it was a sore disappointment to have him not be here. Honestly, it was sad. … We all want to play better because he’s (here). We want to show him, hey, this is kind of what you did for all of us. It’s almost like a tribute to him, in a sense.”

Woods begins the final round five shots back of Stenson after a 3-under 69 Saturday. Stenson hasn’t relinquished a share of the lead since he opened with an 8-under 64, which has held as the low round of the tournament. He shot 1-under 71 Saturday and has four previous top-10 finishes at Bay Hill, including a solo second in 2015.

“You’ve got to manage your game well and then play well around here if you want to be in the top of the leaderboard,” Stenson said. “I’ve done that very well on a number of occasions, been close to winning before and hopefully we got a great chance of winning it tomorrow. But again, it’s a packed leaderboard.”

McIlroy’s presence atop the leaderboard is somewhat surprising considering his uninspired play at last week’s Valspar Championship, where he missed the cut. McIlroy shot 5-under 67 Saturday and made eagle at the par-5 12th.

McIlroy is second this week in strokes gained: putting, a turnaround he attributes in part to a recent meeting with Brad Faxon that he called, “More of a psychology lesson than anything else.”

“Maybe just getting bogged down a little bit too much in mechanics,” McIlroy said of recent putting issues. “Trying to hit perfect putts instead of, you know, the hole is quite wide. You don’t have to hit perfect putts for it to go in. Just trying to be a little imperfect, just be a little more free.”

McIlroy tees off with Rose at 2:10 p.m., with Stenson and DeChambeau to follow at 2:20 p.m., setting off a final round unlikely to disappoint given the sum of its parts.