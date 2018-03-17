Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 69 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

PGA Tour

ORLANDO – Tiger Woods fired a 3-under 69 in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Here’s a look at his Saturday highlights from Bay Hill:

Tiger makes long putt for birdie at No. 3 to negate early bogey:

Tiger uses deft chip to make it back-to-back birdies at No. 4:

Tiger makes marvelous recovery from bunker to save par at No. 5:

Tiger drains 15-footer for birdie at No. 6 to move to 2 under for day:

Tiger birdies No. 11 to move back to 2 under for day:

Tiger hits incredible, gutsy second shot to set up par-5 birdie at No. 16:

Tiger birdies No. 18 to close out a 3-under 69:

