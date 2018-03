Tiger Woods battled to an Even-par 72 on Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to keep himself in contention but seven back. Does he have a Saturday charge in him at Bay Hill?

We are tracking Woods’ third round shot by shot. Follow along below…

Pre-round

Tiger Woods has arrived at Bay Hill…

Tiger on putting green at Bay Hill. He tees off in 70 minutes. pic.twitter.com/EcHjJ6lfSf — Kevin Casey (@GolfweekCasey) March 17, 2018

Find out when Tiger goes off today…

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tracker